A Leader worth remembrance… by Yusuf Abu Sadeeq

By Yusuf Abu Sadeeq

Today, 5th may 2020 marked exactly 10 years when Nigeria lost a great leader, a true son of the soil, a man of honour, vision and determined zeal for a better Nigeria.

Between 2007-2010, a man came without blaming anyone, saved Nigeria from crisis, saved and generated billions of Dollars for Nigeria, increased salaries, reduced pump price, enhance health and education sector, ensure peace stability, provide employment to many Nigerians and just to mention but few.

It is a great pleasure to praise a hero in remembrance but it is so difficult to imitate his footsteps, he is a true democrat, a good leader in the history of a great nation, a disciplined individual with an analytical mind, very humble, simple, hardworking and progressive, when the role for the most outstanding and exceptional leader is called, one person whose name will feature prominently is LATE PRESIDENT UMARU MUSA YAR’ADUA (MATAWALLEN KATSINA)

The life of Late Yaradua was akin to the proverbial from grass to grace story, he is a rare and exceptional specie that has outstandingly shows that he is an ivory tower born with man power to move Nigeria forward. If intellectual distinction, personal industry, integrity and honesty are the marks of professional excellence, then Late Umaru Yaradua was truly a great leader, he is a man with the powers of making lasting impression on the people he leads.

The commitments shown by Late Yaradua towards peace stability and nation building is first to none, Late Yaradua highly became noted for his brilliant hardwork and humility to our dear Country Nigeria.

Late Umaru Yaradua exhibited honesty, prudence, professionalism, transparency, simplicity and dedication in all his endeavors, he detests, condemns and fights corruption in all ramifications.

Late Yaradua will forever remain in our memories, he is a true Nigerian that shall never be forgotten in the annals of history, a true son of the soil, an intellectual with a first class brain and a gentle man with a good heart.

Our prayers and thoughts are always with Late Yaradua, I pray that May His soul rest in Jannatul Firdaus, May Allah forgive his shortcomings and May Allah continue to give us the fortitude to bear his lost.

AMEEN🙏

#RestWellHero

(LATE PRESIDENT UMARU MUSA YARADUA…..PRESIDENT AND COMMANDER IN-CHIEF OF ARMED FORCES OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA 29th May 2007 to 5th May 2010)

YUSUF ABU SADEEQ PAPA JR……NYC Katsina State.

May 2020.