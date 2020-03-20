COVID-19: NAFDAC ask company to produce Chloroquine for clinical trials

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved the production of Chloroquine for clinical trials in the quest to find treatment for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

NAFDAC’s DG, Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed this during a press briefing on Friday at the NAFDAC headquarters in Lagos.

According to the NAFDAC boss, the agency is not approving Chloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 but for clinical trials to find a cure for the deadly virus.

She said: “NAFDAC is not approving Chloroquine as a product that can be used for Coronavirus because there is no submission to us for registration but because it is under clinical trials, NAFDAC approves medicines meant for clinical trials.

“Therefore the medicine is being approved just for the clinical trials.

“Right now, we have asked one company to make a batch of Chloroquine for the purpose of clinical trial.”

In addition, Mrs. Adeyeye asked experts and researchers that are interested in doing a clinical trial on Chloroquine to approach approved outlets.