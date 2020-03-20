Nigeria adds 2 more countries to travel ban list over COVID-19

The federal government of Nigeria has added two more countries to the list of 13 high-risk countries of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The countries are Austria and Sweden.

Nigeria’s minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, gave this update during a press briefing on Friday.

According to the minister, “We have identified two more high risks countries – Austria and Sweden which were added in the past 24 hours to the list.”

It can be recalled that Nigeria had on Wednesday imposed a travel ban on China, Iran, South Korea, Germany, Italy, USA, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, Spain, France, and Japan.