News

Buhari reacts to death of Ben Murray-Bruce’s wife

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 20, 2020
Less than a minute
Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commiserated with Senator Ben Murray-Bruce on the loss of his wife of 41 years, Evelyn.

Ben Murray-Bruce and his late wife, Evelyn
Ben Murray-Bruce and his late wife, Evelyn

Buhari, in a statement issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, prays God to comfort the Senator, who represented Bayelsa East in the 8th Assembly, the children left by the deceased, and the entire family.

Urging them to take solace in the quality of life lived by the departed, President Buhari beseeches God to soothe their pains, and grant succour to all those who mourn Mrs Evelyn Murray-Bruce.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

12
Confirmed
0
Deaths
1
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close