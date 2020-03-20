Buhari reacts to death of Ben Murray-Bruce’s wife

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday commiserated with Senator Ben Murray-Bruce on the loss of his wife of 41 years, Evelyn.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, prays God to comfort the Senator, who represented Bayelsa East in the 8th Assembly, the children left by the deceased, and the entire family.

Urging them to take solace in the quality of life lived by the departed, President Buhari beseeches God to soothe their pains, and grant succour to all those who mourn Mrs Evelyn Murray-Bruce.