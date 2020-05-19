BusinessNews

COVID-19: FAAN fumigates international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye May 19, 2020
Less than a minute
Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos
Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said it has commenced fumigation of International Airports in Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt ahead of reopening of flight operations in Nigeria.

General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, made this disclosure in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the fumigation exercise was in line with the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

Yakubu said though, it was not yet clear when the ban on flights would be lifted, the authority was taking the proactive steps.

The statement read partly: “This is to ensure the safety of passengers and other airport users when the airports eventually reopen.

“In March this year, the authority embarked on a similar exercise of disinfection and fumigation of all the international airports.”


