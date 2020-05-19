EPL: Six players, club staff test positive for COVID-19

The English Premier League (EPL) has announced that six positive cases of COVID-19 from three clubs.

Okay.ng understands that the cases were confirmed after the first phase of mass testing on 748 players and staff.

EPL made this announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday ahead of a scheduled next month’s resumption of the current season.

According to the statement, those that tested positive will be in self-isolation for seven days.

The statement read: “The Premier League can today confirm that, on Sunday 17 May and Monday 18 May, 748 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.

“Of these, six have tested positive from three clubs. Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements.”

It can be recalled that the Premier League in March suspended activities to curb the spread of coronavirus.