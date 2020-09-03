Coronavirus kills doctor in Kaduna

A doctor in Kaduna state named “Clement Bakam” has died complications from COVID-19.

Bakama’s death was announced in a statement on Wednesday issued by the public relations officer of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Kaduna, Abdulsalam Abdulrazak.

According to Abdulrazak, the late doctor was the programme manager of the Kaduna state emergency routine immunisation coordination centre (KadSERICC).

He said, “On behalf of the chairman, I regret to announce the sad demise of our brother and colleague Dr Clement Bakam following complications of COVID-19.

“Until his death he was the Program manager, Kaduna State Emergency routine immunization Coordination Centre (KadSERICC)

“Our condolences goes to his immediate family, friends, colleagues and ARD Kaduna. May God comfort us all.”