NCDC announces 216 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,463

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, September 2nd, announced 216 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 15 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 216 new cases are;

  1. Plateau-59
  2. Rivers-27
  3. Abia-22
  4. Lagos-20
  5. Oyo-18
  6. Enugu-17
  7. Kaduna-11
  8. FCT-11
  9. Ogun-10
  10. Ebonyi-4
  11. Osun-4
  12. Ekiti-4
  13. Delta-3
  14. Edo-3
  15. Akwa Ibom-2
  16. Bauchi-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 2nd September, there are 54,463 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

42,439 patients have been discharged with 1,027 deaths across the country.

