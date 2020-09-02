NCDC announces 216 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,463

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, September 2nd, announced 216 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 15 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 216 new cases are;

Plateau-59 Rivers-27 Abia-22 Lagos-20 Oyo-18 Enugu-17 Kaduna-11 FCT-11 Ogun-10 Ebonyi-4 Osun-4 Ekiti-4 Delta-3 Edo-3 Akwa Ibom-2 Bauchi-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 2nd September, there are 54,463 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

42,439 patients have been discharged with 1,027 deaths across the country.