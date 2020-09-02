NCDC announces 216 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 54,463

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, September 2nd, announced 216 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 15 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 216 new cases are;
- Plateau-59
- Rivers-27
- Abia-22
- Lagos-20
- Oyo-18
- Enugu-17
- Kaduna-11
- FCT-11
- Ogun-10
- Ebonyi-4
- Osun-4
- Ekiti-4
- Delta-3
- Edo-3
- Akwa Ibom-2
- Bauchi-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 2nd September, there are 54,463 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
42,439 patients have been discharged with 1,027 deaths across the country.