Coronavirus: I isolated myself, not in quarantine — NCDC DG Chikwe

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu has reacted to reports that he is being quarantined.

Okay.ng recalls that Nigeria’s minister of health, Osagie Ehanire, disclosed to the Senate that Chikwe was quarantined following his return from China on an assignment.

Ehanire told the Senate: “Chikwe had gone (to China) and come back and has done the test. It is negative, but we have insisted that he must undergo the 14-day of quarantine which is why he is not here today.

“He is not allowed to come out until after 14 days, because if you make rules, you must also obey them, which is to set example for Nigerians that the head of NCDC is self-quarantined as we speak. He’s very well but he has to follow the rules.”

However, the NCDC DG said that he was not being quarantined as widely reported on Tuesday.

According to Chikwe, “Please take that story down. I was not quarantined. I was part of the delegation of the DG of the WHO to China for research and I have since returned. I am not being quarantined please.”

He added that “I am well and have continued my duties from home since my return from China as part of the WHO-China Mission on #COVID19

“The rumour that I am sick or in quarantine is obviously false.

“I look forward to returning to the office after 14 days of self-isolation.”