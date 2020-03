Buhari swears in Folasade Yemi-Esan as new Head of Civil Service

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in Folasade Yemi-Esan as the substantive Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Yemi-Esan was administered the oath of office as new HoS at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Monday.

Buhari had in September 2019 appointed Yemi-Esan to succeed Winifred Oyo-Ita, who retired from service.