Dremo has released the Vol. 2 of his EP titled “Codename” which compromises of 12 tracks.

The 26-year-old DMW rapper featured artists like Davido, Falz, Naira Marley, Sinzu, Peruzzi, Idowest, Lil Frosh, The Flowolf and Knucklez on the project.

