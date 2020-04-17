Niger govt lifts coronavirus lockdown for Juma’at prayers

The Niger State Government has lifted the lockdown in the state for Muslims to attend Juma’at prayers.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello disclosed this in a statement issued by an information officer in the office of the secretary to the state government, Lawal Tanko, on Friday.

The governor had last week declared a total lockdown in the state in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

However, the lockdown was lifted by Governor Bello for the congregational Friday prayers to be conducted, adding that “the lockdown continues immediately after the Juma’at Prayers”.

The statement said: “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that the State Government has lifted the suspension of congregational Friday Prayer (Juma’at) for today Friday, 17th April 2020.

“The Juma’at Prayer is expected to hold between 11 am to 3 pm under strict observance of all the precautionary measures, using hand sanitizers, face masks, hand washing facilities (soap, and water), maintaining social distancing and avoiding contact base greetings.

“The sermon and prayers are to be conducted within thirty minutes; Muslims are advised to adhere strictly to the precautionary measures taken by Government on the containment of coronavirus pandemic in the state.”