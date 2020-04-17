Ayo: Di’Ja releases much-anticipated song dedicated to her fans

Hadiza Blell, better known by her stage name Di’Ja, is out with a brand new song titled “Ayo”.

The Mavin Records artist has returned to the music scene after dropping her EP, “Di’Ja” in 2019.

The singer in an Instagram post announced she is releasing “Ayo” which she dedicates to her fans.

She said: “I’ve been working on a new project for a while now, and I’m happy and proud of the work we’ve done. This project is very special to me because it comes straight from the heart, it’s a true reflection of the woman I’ve become.

“This project is dedicated to my fans all over the world, they are the reason I keep going, so I want to take this song to them everywhere they are, push, run ads etc to make sure they hear this, I owe it to them. And what other way to start than with this inspiring record titled AYO’, we are more powerful than we think and we are stronger together.”

In 2014, Di’Ja signed a record deal with Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records.