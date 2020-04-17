Entertainment

Ayo: Di’Ja releases much-anticipated song dedicated to her fans

Ayo by Di'Ja

Photo of Zuladine Ibrahim Zuladine Ibrahim April 17, 2020
Less than a minute
Di'Ja
Di'Ja

Hadiza Blell, better known by her stage name Di’Ja, is out with a brand new song titled “Ayo”.

The Mavin Records artist has returned to the music scene after dropping her EP, “Di’Ja” in 2019.

Di'ja
Di’ja (Instagram)

The singer in an Instagram post announced she is releasing “Ayo” which she dedicates to her fans.

She said: “I’ve been working on a new project for a while now, and I’m happy and proud of the work we’ve done. This project is very special to me because it comes straight from the heart, it’s a true reflection of the woman I’ve become.

“This project is dedicated to my fans all over the world, they are the reason I keep going, so I want to take this song to them everywhere they are, push, run ads etc to make sure they hear this, I owe it to them. And what other way to start than with this inspiring record titled AYO’, we are more powerful than we think and we are stronger together.”

In 2014, Di’Ja signed a record deal with Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
0
Deaths
0
Recovered
0
Active
0
Last updated: April 17, 2020 - 3:39 am (+01:00)
More details at okay.ng/covid-19-live/


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Zuladine Ibrahim

Zuladine Ibrahim

Zuladine Ibrahim is a music reporter for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng), he loves traveling around the world and also known as a techie guy.
Back to top button
Close