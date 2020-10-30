Burna Boy dedicates new song ‘20-10-20’ to victims of Lekki toll gate shooting

Burna Boy has released a brand new song titled “20-10-20”.

In the new song dropped on Friday, the Nigerian Afro-fusion singer addresses the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

“20th of October 2020, you carry army go kill many youth for Lekki. Na so WATER OOO WATER runaway my eyes. Nothing you go talk wey go justify the case of thеir murder. The chief of staff, thе commander and the army wey carry order. Mr President, Mr Governor, Godfather, gbo gbo IJOBA. All your atrocity. All of your corner corner. Make all the DEADBODY disturb you for your dream,” Burna Boy could be heard singing in the 3-minute single.

Listen to the song on YouTube below!