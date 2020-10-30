Lagos govt announces further relaxation of curfew

The Lagos State Government has announced further relaxation of the curfew imposed on the state to curb the violence from thugs who hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

This was disclosed in a statement issued the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Friday.

According to the statement, “the curfew will now be from 10 pm till 6 am.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praises Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in our communities. He urges all Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun ‘actions that can threaten our unity’.

“The Governor advises purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly.”