Buhari assures Ondo people of credible governorship election

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the people of Ondo State that the upcoming governorship election scheduled for October 10 will be peaceful, transparent and credible.

Buhari’s message was contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, “President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure that the October 10 gubernatorial election in Ondo State is peaceful, transparent and credible.

“President Buhari also assured the electorate in Ondo of the provision of adequate security to forestall any breach of the peace by unscrupulous elements.

“In a video message to party supporters at the Grand Finale of the All Progressives Congress campaign for the Ondo Governorship Election, the President urged the electorate to turn out en masse to vote on Saturday without fear of molestation.

“He expressed confidence that the party supporters will vote in accordance with the laws guiding the electoral process.”