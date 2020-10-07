Buhari sends congratulatory message to new Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

Buhari’s message was contained in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday.

In the message, the president urged the new Emir to be the leader of all.

He said: “I congratulate you on making history by becoming the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years. You deserve the appointment and I am confident you will justify the confidence reposed in you.”

“While you bask in the glory of the moment, I want you to be the leader to all and treat all your people fairly in the performance of your duties.”

“This is a challenging moment and therefore, I want you to use this opportunity to unite all members of the ruling houses for the interest of your people”

“May Allah grant you wisdom and guidance in the discharge of this responsibility.”