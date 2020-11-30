APC summons emergency NEC meeting

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has scheduled an emergency meeting for December 8.

The party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena disclosed this in a statement in Abuja Sunday night.

He said that the meeting which will hold virtually, will review the party’s position and set agenda for its next move.

The spokesman said: “In line with the COVID-19 public health protocols, the APC NEC meeting will be virtual. Login details will be sent to APC NEC members in due course.

“The meeting is slated for 11a.m at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja.”