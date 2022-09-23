CelebritiesTrending

‘Blood Sisters’ Director, Biyi Bandele, Buried In Lagos

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

The remains of Nigerian novelist and co-director of the movie, Blood Sisters, Biyi Bandele, have been buried in Lagos on Friday.

Okay.ng had reported that the filmaker died on 7th August 2022.

Although the exact cause of his death wasn’t stated in the death announcement released by his daughter, Temi Bandele.

She had stated that, “We wish everyone to please respect the privacy of hs family and friends as we grieve his loss.”

Filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, shared pictures from the burial on his Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote, “Biyi BÁNDÉLÉ goes home. The Writer, Poet, Screenwriter, Director and Photographer was buried today in Lagos after a brief ceremony. May his soul rest in peace.”

 

SEE PHOTOS BELOW:

Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

‘Blood Sisters’ Director, Biyi Bandele, Buried In Lagos
Nigeria Air
Nigeria Air begins recruitment
L-R: Dr Imo Itsueli, Past Chairman, Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) & Chairman Dubri Oil; Mr Basil Omiyi, past Chairman, OPTS & Chairman Seplat; Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Mr. Mike Sangster, MD, TotalEnergies and past Chairman, OPTS; Mr. Osagie Okunbor, MD, SPDC & Chairman, Shell Companies in Nigeria/ Past Chairman & Current Vice Chairman, OPTS and Mr. Bunmi Toyobo, Executive Director, OPTS at the 60th anniversary celebration of OPTS at Eko Hotel, Lagos on Thursday.
Osinbajo, Kyari, Others explore Future of Oil at OPTS 60th Anniversary
Building collapses in Mushin area of Lagos [Photos]
MTN Nigeria begins Round One of mPulse Spelling Bee Competition
- Advertisement -
adbanner
Lost your password?