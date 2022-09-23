‘Blood Sisters’ Director, Biyi Bandele, Buried In Lagos

The remains of Nigerian novelist and co-director of the movie, Blood Sisters, Biyi Bandele, have been buried in Lagos on Friday.

Okay.ng had reported that the filmaker died on 7th August 2022.

Although the exact cause of his death wasn’t stated in the death announcement released by his daughter, Temi Bandele.

She had stated that, “We wish everyone to please respect the privacy of hs family and friends as we grieve his loss.”

Filmmaker, Tunde Kelani, shared pictures from the burial on his Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote, “Biyi BÁNDÉLÉ goes home. The Writer, Poet, Screenwriter, Director and Photographer was buried today in Lagos after a brief ceremony. May his soul rest in peace.”

SEE PHOTOS BELOW: