Nigeria Air begins recruitment

Nigeria Air Limited, the country’s proposed national carrier, has announced the commencement of its recruitment process.

This was contained in a notice seen by Okay.ng on Friday.

The notice reads, “Nigeria Air Limited, the new National Carrier of Nigeria will be launching shortly with Boeing 737-800 (NG) aircraft, followed thereafter with 8787 aircraft for International Operations.

“The new Airline will be owned by a Nigerian private Investor Consortium together with a 5% Federal Government holding, including Ethiopian Airlines’ shareholding.

“Nigeria Air is now recruiting qualified crew for the following positions:

Experienced, and current B737 Captains

Experienced, and Current 8737 First Officers

Experienced, and Current 8737 Senior Cabin Crew and Cabin Crew

Experienced, and Current B737 Engineers (B1/B2 preferred)

“The positions are based in Abuja or Lagos. Competitive salaries are offered

“An application portal for other open positions will be available shortly on the website www.nigeriaair.world.

“However, due to the immediate recruitment requirements for the above operational positions only, we ask that CV’s be sent to the following email address: [email protected].

“Your application will be carefully assessed, and suitable candidates will be invited for an interview. We will not reply to applications that do not meet the above criteria.”