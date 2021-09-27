BBNaija’s Emmanuel becomes Head of House for final week

Emmanuel has emerged as the Head of House for the final week in the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reality show.

Okay.ng understands that Emmanaule was announced the winner of the Head of House challenge on Monday after finishing with 35 points.

With his win, he gets to enjoy the Head of House lounge and picks a deputy to assist him in his role.

During the challenge, each housemate was given three minutes to finish the course where they have to throw a dice and start the game once the dice reveals number 6.

The housemate who finishes the course, or goes the farthest, wins and becomes the Head of House.

Cross came close with 33 points, he couldn’t emerge as the Head of House as Emmanuel and Liquorose finished the course with 35 points each.

But, Emmanuel emerged as the final Head of House for the season and chose Liquorose as his Deputy.