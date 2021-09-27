Pere, Angel return to BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ house after fake eviction twist

Big Brother Naija housemates, Angel and Pere, have made it to the finale of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition of the reality show.

Okay.ng recalls that the duo were removed from the house in a twist introduced by Biggie on Sunday during the live eviction show.

They were isolated in a ‘white room’ in the BBNaija house and had to battle their way back into the show through ‘trucks and screwdrivers’ for them to continue as finalists on the show.

After the duo completed the task, Biggie said: “Clearly, you both put in the work. How would Big Brother reward your tenacity.

“Why not give the both of you a chance to play in the finals? After all, you played the game excellently.”

Big Brother told them to pack their bags and get ready to enter into the house.