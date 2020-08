Less than a minute

Ka3na and Lilo have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House.

BBNaija’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made the announcement at the live eviction show on Sunday.

The two housemates got the least votes in this week.

Four housemates were put up for possible, they are Lilo, Eric, Praise and Ka3na.