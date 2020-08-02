Ajimobi’s widow: My husband is in heaven

The widow of late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Florence, says she beliefs her husband made heaven.

Mrs Ajimobi said this when she received a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Oyo State on Saturday evening at her Oluyole residence in Ibadan.

She also expressed her confidence that her husband lived a fulfilled life, saying she would forever be proud of him.

“My husband lived 70 years. 70 years of fulfilment, achievements and impact on many lives. Forever, I will be proud of him. I called him my hero. He is my hero and will forever be my hero.

“For me, he is never late and we shall live forever. He is a man I love, cherish and will forever be in my heart.”

Ajimobi said she believed in destiny and that her “husband’s time was up” having “lived a fulfilled life”.

“What does it profit a man even if he lived up to 90 years and he can’t make heaven? Abiola Ajimobi made heaven and he is at peace with God. That is my greatest consolation,” she added.

“Whoever is begrudging Abiola Ajimobi, who else do you want to begrudge now? The man is dead. That peace you cannot make again. You cannot rectify it.

“I know whoever is not happy with him will feel that guilt forever because the opportunity to make up with him is gone.

“Life is short. Abiola Ajimobi has gone today, who is next? Nobody knows. It could be anybody.”