Gunmen abduct two Catholic Priests in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped priests of the Catholic Church have in Kaduna State.

Okay.ng has learned that the two priests, Reverend Father John Cheitnum and Reverend Father Donatus Cleopas were reportedly abducted on Friday evening in Jere Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

It can be recalled that abduction another priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel Silas, was kidnapped amd released by bandits about a week ago.

The abduction of the clerics was disclosed by the Chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo.

In a statement, Okolo re revealed that the two priests were kidnapped by bandits at about 5pm on Friday while they were on pastoral duty at the rectory of Christ The King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu.

The Catholic chancellor prayed for the safe and quick return of the abducted priests and urged members of the Catholic community in Kafanchan to remain law abiding and prayerful.