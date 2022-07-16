NewsPolitics

#OsunDecides: Over 500,000 PVCs not collected – REC

Adamu Abubakar July 16, 2022
2 Min Read
Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) © INEC
- Advertisement -

Professor Abdulganiyu Raji, who is the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State has said that about 500,000 Permanent Voter Cards are yet to be claimed.

He made this revelation during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday.

Mr Raji said, “In Osun State the total number of registered voters is 1,955,657 and out of this 1,479000 have collected their PVCs. We have a little less than 500,000 cards with us that are yet to be collected as of today; that is about 470,000 that are yet to be collected. So 1,479,000 are eligible to vote not that we are disenfranchising the remaining. Those are the ones that collected their cards that can actually show up tomorrow (today) and vote.

“When we are preparing for this election we did a lot of voter education and extensive sensitization of the voters even toward the end of the continued voter registration. You recall that Osun State has the highest number of people who registered during the continued voter registration.

“Similarly when we were doing the exercise for the collection of PVCs, we were overwhelmed in nearly all the centres. Last week the chairman was there and fully approved we extend the the collection of the voter cards in the 332 wards.”

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share this Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Kemi Nelson
Former Southwest APC women leader, Kemi Nelson dies at 66
News
Ayuba Wabba
ASUU strike: NLC announces two-day nationwide protest
News
Just in: Lisandro Martínez joins Manchester United from Ajax
Sports Trending
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Buhari wishes Osinbajo speedy recovery following successful surgery
News
NBA Election 2022: Maikyau declared new NBA President
Entertainment
Lost your password?