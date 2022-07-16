OsunDecides: Over 500,000 PVCs not collected – REC

Professor Abdulganiyu Raji, who is the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State has said that about 500,000 Permanent Voter Cards are yet to be claimed.

He made this revelation during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday.

Mr Raji said, “In Osun State the total number of registered voters is 1,955,657 and out of this 1,479000 have collected their PVCs. We have a little less than 500,000 cards with us that are yet to be collected as of today; that is about 470,000 that are yet to be collected. So 1,479,000 are eligible to vote not that we are disenfranchising the remaining. Those are the ones that collected their cards that can actually show up tomorrow (today) and vote.

“When we are preparing for this election we did a lot of voter education and extensive sensitization of the voters even toward the end of the continued voter registration. You recall that Osun State has the highest number of people who registered during the continued voter registration.

“Similarly when we were doing the exercise for the collection of PVCs, we were overwhelmed in nearly all the centres. Last week the chairman was there and fully approved we extend the the collection of the voter cards in the 332 wards.”