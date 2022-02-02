Abia state university bans students from driving personal cars on campus

The management of the Abia State University (ABSU) in Uturu has banned students from driving vehicles on campus.

This was announced by the vice-chancellor (VC) of the varsity, Onyemachi Ogbulu, in a statement issued by the registrar of ABSU, Acho Elendu, on Tuesday.

The statement read: “Management of Abia State University, Uturu has banned the use of personal vehicles by students and flagrant display of wealth on campus.

“Henceforth, only staff and accredited visitors would be allowed to drive their vehicles into the campus.

“Any student who violates this directive, which is in the interest of the University community, shall face severe disciplinary action. Please, be guided.”