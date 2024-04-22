Education

Technical Glitches: JAMB Promises Fresh Exam Dates for Affected UTME Candidates

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who faced genuine technical difficulties, including biometric verification failures, during the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be rescheduled to retake the exam.

This assurance came via a post on JAMB’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, April 22, 2024, addressing concerns raised by some candidates over technical hitches encountered at examination centers.

“All candidates with genuine technical issues, including biometric verification failure will be rescheduled accordingly,” JAMB stated in the X post.

The 2024 UTME, which commenced on April 19, 2024, has been marred by some reports of technical glitches at some computer-based test (CBT) centers across the country.

- Advertisement -

Complaints range from biometric verification failures that prevented some candidates from gaining access to exam halls to system malfunctions that disrupted the examination process.

While JAMB has not provided specific details on the number of candidates affected or new dates for the rescheduled examinations, the board’s statement offers reassurance that those who genuinely experienced technical issues will be given another opportunity to take the high-stakes exam.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article It’s Eezee T, Not Mercy Chinwo – Dr Roy Clarifies Unpaid Royalties Claims
Next Article Nasboi Drops New Single ‘Small Money’, Celebrates Life’s Little Joys

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Thepeer
Nigerian Fintech Startup Thepeer to Return $350,000 to Investors Amid Closure
Tech
Yahaya Bello
EFCC Denies Disobeying Court Order Regarding Yahaya Bello
News
Miister of Education, Tahir Mamman
FG Moves to Set 18 Years as Minimum Age for University Admission
Education
FCCPC Storms Abuja Chinese Supermarket Accused of Denying Nigerians Entry
News
FG Launches N200bn Fund for MSMEs and Manufacturing Sector – Here’s How to Apply
Business