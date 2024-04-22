Technical Glitches: JAMB Promises Fresh Exam Dates for Affected UTME Candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who faced genuine technical difficulties, including biometric verification failures, during the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will be rescheduled to retake the exam.

This assurance came via a post on JAMB’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, April 22, 2024, addressing concerns raised by some candidates over technical hitches encountered at examination centers.

“All candidates with genuine technical issues, including biometric verification failure will be rescheduled accordingly,” JAMB stated in the X post.

All candidates with genuine technical issues, including biometric verification failure will be rescheduled accordingly. https://t.co/f8jn79mjYK — JAMB (@JAMBHQ) April 21, 2024

The 2024 UTME, which commenced on April 19, 2024, has been marred by some reports of technical glitches at some computer-based test (CBT) centers across the country.

Complaints range from biometric verification failures that prevented some candidates from gaining access to exam halls to system malfunctions that disrupted the examination process.

While JAMB has not provided specific details on the number of candidates affected or new dates for the rescheduled examinations, the board’s statement offers reassurance that those who genuinely experienced technical issues will be given another opportunity to take the high-stakes exam.