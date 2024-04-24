UTME: 1.94 Million Candidates to Sit for 2024 Examinations, Says Registrar

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that a record number of 1.94 million candidates are expected to sit for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME). This was disclosed by the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, during an inspection of Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in Kaduna State.

According to Prof. Oloyede, the examination process has been re-engineered to ensure a hitch-free exercise, with increased automation and measures to prevent impersonation and other malpractices. He noted that most of the challenges faced by JAMB in the past were related to impersonation, particularly candidates with double National Identification Number (NIN).

The Registrar commended parents for their support and cooperation, noting that there have been no reports of parents loitering around examination centres this year, except in one state. He also warned candidates against examination malpractices, stating that “it does not pay”.

The 2024 UTME examinations are currently ongoing, with over 775 centres designated for the exercise nationwide. Prof. Oloyede expressed satisfaction with the progress of the examinations so far, with only a few centres experiencing technical issues in the first session. He assured that candidates who failed to write the examination due to technical issues would be rescheduled for the next session.