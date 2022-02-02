Mele Kyari bags honorary doctorate degree from FUT Minna

The Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, has conferred its Honorary Doctorate Degree on the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari.

Okay.ng understands that the conferment of the degree was done by the Vice-Chancellor of the prestigious institution, Prof Abdullahi Bala, on Wednesday.

According to the institution, the award was in recognition of the sterling contributions of the NNPC GMD to national development.

More to come later…