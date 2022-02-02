Makinde warns against harassment of female Muslim students wearing hijab in Oyo

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has issued a warning against harassment of Muslim students wearing hijab in the state’s public schools.

Makinde’s was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Islamic Affairs, AbdulRashid AbdulAziz, marking the 2022 World Hijab Day in the state.

The governor said: “I want to congratulate the Muslims on the 2022 World Hijab Day. If the Quran says female Muslims should wear hijabs, our government will not oppose it. Since our constitution guarantees freedom of religion, my administration will not prevent anyone from following his/her religious dictates.

“I have instructed those in positions of authority in the state’s public service and across all our public schools not to intimidate or harass anyone because of their religious beliefs or practices.

“Our government is God-fearing and we will continue to preach religious tolerance, equality and justice, which will further engender peaceful coexistence, love and togetherness.

“As the theme of this year’s celebration suggests, hijab is the pride of every female Muslim and it remains sacrosanct.”