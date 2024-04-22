Top 5 Myths About JAMB That Many Students Do Not Know

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations hold immense significance for Nigerian students aspiring to secure admissions into tertiary institutions.

However, numerous myths and misconceptions surrounding these exams often cause unnecessary stress and confusion among candidates.

Let’s address and dispel some of the most prevalent myths:

Myth 1: JAMB Score Decides Everything

While JAMB scores are undoubtedly crucial, they are not the sole determining factor for admission into universities or other higher education institutions. Tertiary institutions in Nigeria also consider other criteria, such as O’Level results, Post-UTME (or screening) scores, and in some cases, interviews or other assessments. It’s essential to maintain a well-rounded academic profile and perform consistently across various assessments.

Myth 2: You Can Guess JAMB Questions

Some students mistakenly believe that JAMB questions are easy to predict based on past examination patterns. However, this is a dangerous assumption to make. JAMB constantly updates and modifies its question bank, ensuring that relying solely on past questions or leaked materials is an ineffective strategy. Thorough preparation using comprehensive textbooks, study guides, and other relevant resources is the most reliable approach to excel in the JAMB exams.

Myth 3: Cheating Works

Unfortunately, some students fall prey to the misconception that cheating is an easy way to succeed in the JAMB exams. However, this is not only unethical but also carries severe consequences. JAMB employs strict measures to prevent and detect cheating, including biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, and advanced security protocols. Candidates caught cheating face serious repercussions, including criminal charges and long-term bans from future examinations.

Myth 4: High JAMB Scores Guarantee Admission into Top Schools

While scoring high in the JAMB exams is undoubtedly advantageous, it does not guarantee admission into the most prestigious universities or programs. Top-tier institutions in Nigeria have stringent admission criteria that go beyond JAMB scores. They typically consider a combination of factors, such as Post-UTME or screening scores, academic transcripts, extracurricular activities, and the overall competitiveness of the applicant pool. Admissions into highly sought-after programs can be fiercely competitive, even for candidates with exceptional JAMB scores.

Myth 5: Failing JAMB is the End

Failing the JAMB exams is not the end of the road for students aspiring to pursue higher education. Nigeria offers various alternative pathways to gain admission into universities or other tertiary institutions. These include programs like the Interim Joint Matriculation Board (IJMB), Joint Universities Preliminary Examination Board (JUPEB), and the Centralized Admission for Internal Candidates (CAILS). Additionally, students have the option to retake the JAMB exams in subsequent years, allowing them to improve their scores and increase their chances of admission.