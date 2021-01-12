60 Lagos-Ibadan railway project workers have tested positive for COVID-19 – FG

The Federal government has announced that 60 workers of the Lagos-Ibadan railway project have tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Ameachi revealed this to media men saying, the inauguration of the project which was earlier scheduled to hold in January has to be postponed due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

He said the inauguration of the project will hold when the cases of COVID-19 cases reduces.

First let us admit that over 60 of our staff, not the Ministry of Transportation staff, but the staff working on the rail project, have been infected by COVID-19. “Luckily nobody has died and I pray nobody will die, but you see the kind of sacrifice everybody is making to get the rail to function. People are sacrificing their lives to get to that point. We are of the view when we made that decision that Nigerians will not say 2020 was a bad year. “As far as we are concerned, we need to learn how to live with COVID-19 and I want to congratulate those who achieved that feat.

