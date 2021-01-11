News

Nigeria records 1,244 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,244 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, 11th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-774, FCT-125, Plateau-102, Anambra-47, Ondo-46, Rivers-27, Edo-18, Kaduna-16, Ogun-16, Gombe-16, Bauchi-11, Kano-11, Nasarawa-10, Akwa Ibom-7, Sokoto-7, Borno-5, Ekiti-4 and Zamfara-2.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 11th January, there are 101,331 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

80,491 patients have been discharged with 1,361 deaths across the country.

