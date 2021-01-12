The official form of stingy men association of Nigeria is out

The stingy men association of Nigeria (SMAN) has officially released its form.

The association was started in a bid to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerian men by preventing them from spending money on their girlfriends has gotten viral in a few days.

In the form, you’ll fill your details and swear an oath to never spend shishi on the exploitation of the other gender.

The association didn’t stop there as they also issue I.D cards to their respective members. Sharing his I.D card on Nairaland, one of the members named Ebere who’s at the position of premium tears manager wrote:

In a bid to ameliorate the raging pandemic effect on hard working Nigerian men, we the stingy men association have finally decided to step in and save the day for our fellow men already caught in trap and most especially the simps.

Forms are out for coaching and tutoring on how to alphamize

Executive positions 2k

Junior leadership positions 1k

Lower divisions 500 naira

Let me see what I can do saves the day more than you can ever imagine

Let’s step up to the occasion and avert this pandemic doom