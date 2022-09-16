2023: Tambuwal appointed PDP Presidential Campaign Director-General

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, as the Director-General of its National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC) for the 2023 general elections.

The party also appointed Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State as chairman of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Others are Governor Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) PCC, Vice Chairman, North and Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Vice Chairman, South.

Other members of the 326-member campaign team are Senator Liyel Imoke, Deputy Director-General, Operations; Prof. Adewale Oladipo, Deputy Director-General, Administration; Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Deputy Director-General, Technical and Systems and Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo, Deputy Director-General, Research and Strategy.

All the PDP governors are also members of the committee, including the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, who has been demanding the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The document sighted by Daily Trust was signed by the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Umar Mohammed Bature and added that the members will be inaugurated on September 28, 2022.