Ayra Starr drops first single of 2022, ‘Rush’

Mavin Records singer, Ayra Starr has released her first single of the year titled “Rush.”
The 20-year-old had earlier shared a teaser of the song via her social media, receiving many accolades from her fans.
“First single of the year! RUSH 16/9,” she captioned a one-minute teaser from the song’s music video.
Listen to Rush by Ayra Starr here.
Quotable Lyrics – Rush by Ayra Starr
Sabi girl no dey too like talk
Animals dey in human form
Padi man nobody like work
But you must hustle if you wan chop
E no finish dem wan fight us
If dem dey run dem no fit catch up
I no dey form say I too righteous
No come dey form say you too like us
Me no get the time for the hate and the bad energy
Gat my mind on my money
Make you dance like Poco Lee
Steady green like broccoli
Steady on my grind no wan hear what they want telly me
Kudi na my fantasy
Dem won dey check if my tap e no rush
But e deu rush
E dey rush well well
E be much
Na God dey make my tap e dey rush
The kind money we touch
Yeahhh
E dey rush
E dey rush well well
E be much
No be hype everybody dey crush
There’s no dulling with us
Pa pa ri
Pi pa pa ri
Pa pa ri
Pi pa pa ri