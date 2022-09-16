Ayra Starr drops first single of 2022, ‘Rush’

Mavin Records singer, Ayra Starr has released her first single of the year titled “Rush.”

The 20-year-old had earlier shared a teaser of the song via her social media, receiving many accolades from her fans.

“First single of the year! RUSH 16/9,” she captioned a one-minute teaser from the song’s music video.

Listen to Rush by Ayra Starr here.

Quotable Lyrics – Rush by Ayra Starr

Sabi girl no dey too like talk

Animals dey in human form

Padi man nobody like work

But you must hustle if you wan chop

E no finish dem wan fight us

If dem dey run dem no fit catch up

I no dey form say I too righteous

No come dey form say you too like us

Me no get the time for the hate and the bad energy

Gat my mind on my money

Make you dance like Poco Lee

Steady green like broccoli

Steady on my grind no wan hear what they want telly me

Kudi na my fantasy

Dem won dey check if my tap e no rush

But e deu rush

E dey rush well well

E be much

Na God dey make my tap e dey rush

The kind money we touch

Yeahhh

E dey rush

E dey rush well well

E be much

No be hype everybody dey crush

There’s no dulling with us

Pa pa ri

Pi pa pa ri

Pa pa ri

Pi pa pa ri