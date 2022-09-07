2023 elections: INEC launches portal to recruit ad hoc staff

The Independent National Electoral Commission has begun recruiting ad hoc staff for the 2023 general elections.

On Wednesday, the electoral umpire made this announcement in a statement via its official Facebook page.

The statement read, “The Commission has approved the re-activation of INECPRES both the Mobile App for Android phones only and the web portal (laptops only).

“To this end the portal will be open to eligible applicants for registration of all categories of ad-hoc staff (SPO/PO/APO/RATECHS/RAC Managers) except the Collation officers.

“The portal opens on Wednesday the 14th of September and ends on the 30th November, 2022.”