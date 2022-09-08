Niger State House of Assembly to sack 15 LG Chairmen

The committee set up by the Niger state House of Assembly to investigate contract financing loans of twenty-five local government councils has recommended the suspension of fifteen local government councils chairmen.

This is to pave way for smooth and unhindered access by members of the committee to enable them to discharge their duties diligently.

Presenting the report during plenary, the Chairman of the committee, Abdulmalik Madaki Bosso, explained that the fifteen local government councils chairmen are that of Mokwa, Gbako, Suleja, Gurara, Tafa Paikoro, Bosso, Agwara, Borgu, Kontagora, Wushishi, Magama, Mariga, Mashegu, and Rijau.

This he said was in line with the provision of sections 128 and 129 of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 as amended as well as the provision of section 90 Subsection one A B and C of local government 2001 as amended.

He alleged that most of the suspended local government chairmen have collected the loan without following due process which he said is unacceptable by the Niger State House of Assembly.

According to him, the problem had added an extra burden to the smooth running of local government administration in the state.

Abdulmalik Madaki Bosso, however, added that the deduction of N8m each from local government councils for loan repayment be suspended for the failure of the ministry to obtain house resolution as provided in Section 97 Subsection One of the Local Government Councils 2001 as amended.