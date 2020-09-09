Veteran actress Shan George is getting married again, announces engagement

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has announced her engagement to get married for the third time.

The 50-year-old movie star made this announcement a post via her Instagram on Wednesday.

According to her, she has found love again, despite being scared and sceptical for years due to her pass marriages, she feels this is the right one.

She wrote, “As Scared and Sceptical as I’ve been all these past years, based on unfavourable past experiences, this one seem to be just too right to be afraid of or to Hide. So I SAID YES!!

“To my best friend, partner, business associate, fellow crossrivarian, my ride or die since 1800, my available shoulder to cry on always. Let’s try again this one last time. It’s never too late. Yes, I Love You Too!”

Okay.ng recalls that the actress had in August 2019 undergone a spine surgery which was successful.