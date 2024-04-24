Nollywood Mourns Again as Veteran Actor Zulu Adigwe Dies

The Nigerian movie industry is mourning the loss of another veteran actor, Zulu Adigwe, who passed away on Tuesday. The news of his death was announced by movie producer, Stanley Nwoko, on Instagram.

Adigwe was known for his fatherly roles in Nollywood films, with his breakthrough role as Mr. B in the popular sitcom “Basi and Company.” He also appeared in the successful 2019 movie “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.”

Born in Enugu State, Adigwe spent his early years there before moving to Austria, where he completed his primary and secondary education.

His death comes two weeks after the tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of Junior Pope and three other Nollywood actors.