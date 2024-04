Veteran Nollywood actor, Pa Zulu Adigwe, has reportedly succumbed to death on the evening of Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The saddening announcement was made by Stanley Nwoko, a prominent Nollywood movie producer, who took to his Instagram page to share the devastating news with fans and colleagues alike.

Expressing his grief, Nwoko wrote, “I regret to announce the passing of a veteran actor. Late Mr. Zulu Adigwe . What caused his death is yet to be reviewed. Rest in peace, Good actor “