Timeline of Maryam Sanda’s case (2017-2020)

An FCT High Court on Monday sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging after being found guilty of killing her husband, Bilyamin Mohammed Bello.
After the ruling, Sanda was whisked away to Suleja Correctional Centre pending she appeal the judgment of the court.
Here is a timeline of Maryam Sanda’s case for killing her husband:
- November 23, 2017 — The police file murder charges against Sanda.
- November 24, 2017 — The court sends the accused to the correctional facility after refusing to grant her bail application.
- December 7, 2017 — The court again refuses an oral application for her bail and orders for her return to the correctional facility pending her re-arraignment.
- December 14, 2017 — The court again refuses and dismisses Sanda’s bail but grants bail to her three co-defendants.
- February 7, 2018 — The court strikes out another bail application made on her behalf.
- March 7, 2018 — Sanda is finally granted bail on health grounds.
- March 19, 2018 — a prosecution witness in Sanda’s trial disappears after arriving in court.
- April 19, 2018 — Witness narrates how Maryam Sanda allegedly made several attempts to stab her husband before his eventual murder.
- May 15, 2018 — Sanda’s trial is stalled.
- October 3, 2018 — The lawyer representing Sanda withdraws from her trial.
- January 23, 2019 — Sanda reveals in a statement that some nude pictures on her husband’s phone led to the fight that eventually led to his death.
- February 27, 2019 — The court fixes the date for the final address.
- March 26, 2019 — The court fixes a date to rule on the no-case submission filed by the accused.
- April 4, 2019 — The court said Sanda has a case to answer.
- October 16, 2019 — Sanda opens her defence.
- January 27, 2020 — the court convicts Sanda and sentences her to death by hanging.