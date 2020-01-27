Sport
FA Cup fifth-round draw: Mohamed Salah set to face former club, Chelsea
Liverpool will play against Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup if they can defeat Shrewsbury in their fourth-round replay.
FA Cup reigning Champions, Manchester City will face Sheffield Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Manchester United will play against either Northampton Town or Derby County.
See full rounds draw below:
Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City
Reading or Cardiff City v Sheffield United
Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United or Oxford United
Leicester City v Coventry City or Birmingham City
Northampton Town or Derby County v Manchester United
Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
Portsmouth v Bournemouth or Arsenal