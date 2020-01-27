Sport

FA Cup fifth-round draw: Mohamed Salah set to face former club, Chelsea

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi January 27, 2020
Liverpool will play against Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup if they can defeat Shrewsbury in their fourth-round replay.

FA Cup reigning Champions, Manchester City will face Sheffield Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will play against either Northampton Town or Derby County.

See full rounds draw below:

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading or Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United or Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City or Birmingham City

Northampton Town or Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Bournemouth or Arsenal



