FA Cup fifth-round draw: Mohamed Salah set to face former club, Chelsea

Liverpool will play against Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup if they can defeat Shrewsbury in their fourth-round replay.

FA Cup reigning Champions, Manchester City will face Sheffield Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will play against either Northampton Town or Derby County.

See full rounds draw below:

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading or Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury Town or Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United or Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City or Birmingham City

Northampton Town or Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Bournemouth or Arsenal