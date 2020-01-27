Neymar dedicates his goal against Lille to late basketball legend, Kobe Bryant

Brazil forward, Neymar scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sealed a 2-0 victor over Lille on Sunday.

The 27-year old superstar dedicates his second goal to late NBA legend, Kobe Bryant.

After, the match Neymar wrote an Instagram post to pay tribute to the late basketball legend.

He wrote: “A sad day for us in sports, for us fans and especially for kobe family and friends.

With his hands he became a legend, thank you for extolling Kobe sport … may God comfort the hearts of your family and friends amigos # ripkobebryant # 24 “