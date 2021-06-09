TB Joshua’s death is shocking – CAN writes Synagogue Church

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed shock over the death of the Founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua.

CAN in a letter signed by its President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, and address to Evelyn, wife of the TB Joshua, described him as “one of the foremost Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist who devoted his entire lifetime to the propagation of the gospel.”

The letter reads: “The news of the demise of your darling husband, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, who was until his transition at the age of Fifty-Seven (57) was the leader and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) came to us amidst great shock and sorrow.

“We are particularly sad because the deceased showed no trace of illness prior to his demise after an Evening Church Service on Saturday 5th June 2021. We commiserate with you, the children and entire members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on this irreparable loss.

“Prophet T.B Joshua was one of the foremost Nigerian charismatic pastor, televangelist, and philanthropist who devoted his entire lifetime to the propagation of the gospel and ministering to the needs of the downtrodden.

“He was renowned for his philosophical simplicity and humility. His death is not only a loss to the family and the church, but to Nigeria and the world at large.

“There are indeed no exact words of comfort at a moment like this, but we humbly enjoin you to take solace in the Will of the Almighty God, who works in us both to do and work according to his good purpose (Philippians 2:13).

“We know that Our Lord Jesus Christ in whom there is all-sufficiency, and whom you have been serving wholeheartedly will make all grace abound unto you at this trying moment (2 Corinthians 9:8).

“On behalf of all members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), we commiserate with you, and the entire family on this loss. It is our prayer that the Almighty God grant Prophet T.B Joshua an eternal rest in his creator, and may God’s perpetual light continue to shine on his path (Amen).”

Okay.ng had in the wee hours of Sunday reported the death of TB Joshua, who passed away on Saturday after a church programme.

His cause of death is yet to be announced but his wife, Evelyn Joshua, said her husband did not show any sign of illness or worry before he passed away.