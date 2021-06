SCOAN founder, TB Joshua is dead

Temitope Balogun Joshua, the founder of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), died on Saturday evening.

Okay.ng gathered that T.B. Joshua passed away after concluding a programme at his church.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained as at the time of this report.

SCOAN in a statement confirmed TB Joshua’s death on Sunday morning.

The statement read below:

On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”

God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for.

As Prophet TB Joshua says, “The greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it”.

Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.

The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations and Emmanuel TV Family appreciate your love, prayers and concern at this time and request a time of privacy for the family.

Here are Prophet TB Joshua’s last words: “Watch and pray.”

One life for Christ is all we have; one life for Christ is so dear.