TB Joshua’s wife: My husband never showed any sign of illness before his death

Evelyn, wife of the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, has revealed how her husband died.

Okay.ng had in the wee hours of Sunday reported the death of TB Joshua, who passed away on Saturday after a church programme.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday, Evelyn said her husband did not show any sign of illness or worry before he passed away.

She said: “Afterward, he came up to shower and I left him to have some time to prepare for service as worship had started.

“Few minutes later, he stepped out for ministration.

“While ministering, he spoke about a time to come and time to leave.

“His statements were spiritual and suddenly he left the stage and went to his inner chambers.

“I waited a few minutes and thereafter decided to check on him.

“I met him sitting on the chair like someone reflecting but unconscious.

“I quickly beckoned on his disciples who came and tried to revive him to no avail.

“Of a truth, he went home to be with the Lord and left us with a message: ‘Watch and pray.’”