Bauchi governor sacks all commissioners, other political appointees

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the dissolution of members of the State Executive Council and other political appointees including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and all Special Advisers.

This was announced in a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on media, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the dissolution which is with immediate effect excludes: Special Adviser Security, Special Adviser National and State Assembly Liaison, Special Adviser Social Investment and Special Adviser Media and Publicity.

“All Commissioners are to handover the affairs of their Ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries, while the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS) Government House and other affected Special Advisers are to handover to the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Government House who is equally directed to take inventory of government property.

“His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed while thanking the affected political appointees for their meritorious service to the State, wished them the very best in their future endeavours,” the statement read.