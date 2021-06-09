Trump praises FG for banning Twitter in Nigeria

Former President Donald Trump has congratulated Nigeria on Tuesday for banning Twitter in Nigeria.

Okay.ng recalls that the federal government had on Friday announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter after accusing the micro-blogging site of allowing its platform to be used “for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.”

Trump in a statement issued on Tuesday praised the Nigerian government and also called on more countries to ban Twitter and Facebook “for not allowing free and open speech”.

He said: “Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President. More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech – all voices should be heard.

“In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President,” Trump added.

“But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was. 2024?”